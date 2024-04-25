Keith Urban, Jelly Roll to Headline iHeartCountry Festival: How To Get Tickets

The official lineup for iHeartCountry Festival has been announced! It looks like big names like Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, and Brothers Osborne will be performing at the one-day fest in Austin, Texas. And shockingly, there are still quite a few tickets available for the upcoming event. We’ll break down how to get your tickets quickly, as the lineup announcement will likely spur a lot of fans to buy tickets soon.

This year’s iHeartCountry Festival will kick off on Saturday, May 4 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. It’ll only be a one-day festival, but the lineup is so good, you won’t want to miss it!

Ready to get your country-loving hands on tickets to iHeartCountry Festival? It looks like Ticketmaster is going to be your main place to buy tickets. Any presale events have since ended and all tickets are available for general sale (and selling out fast!)

If you miss your chance to get tickets the official way, you can always check out Stubhub for last-minute seats. Stubhub will usually have some ticket stock for sold-out festivals, and the FanProtect Program ensures that you won’t have to worry about scams or fakes. It’s definitely worth taking a look, especially if you can’t find good seats on Ticketmaster.

If you can’t make it out to Austin for the fest, iHeartMedia will be streaming the event on their country music stations and over at iheartradio.com on May 4 at 8:00 pm ET.

Tickets are selling fast for next month’s iHeartCountry Festival, so get yours ASAP before they’re gone!

Saturday, May 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Photo by Jason Kempin

