Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer for Upcoming Tour

Foo Fighters, one of the biggest rock bands in the world, has announced its new live drummer—Josh Freese. The musician will join the band on its upcoming tour, which begins in Gilford, New Hampshire on May 24.

The band, fronted by Dave Grohl, showed off its lineup for the tour on Sunday during a pre-tour livestream, “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts.” The band had previously postulated other drummers, including Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Danny Carey from Tool, and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee.

Freese will now tour with the band in the wake of the passing of former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 of a drug overdose while the band was on tour in Colombia. He was 50 years old. The band said its new record, But Here We Are, is dedicated to Hawkins’ memory. Hawkins was also the lead singer of the burgeoning side project NHC with Dave Navarro.

As for the 50-year-old Freese, he has played extensively with bands like Devo, Nine Inch Nails, and Sting. During Coachella in 2022, he performed with Danny Elfman.

The Foos are set to play a number of big shows this year, including Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, and Bonnaroo.

See below for the full list of upcoming tour dates.

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* = w/ The Breeders

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella