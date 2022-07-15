Sabrina Carpenter Presses Send on Emails She Was Keeping as Drafts

Have you ever had so many thoughts, so many emotions that you just had to get it out? Like a shaken soda bottle, if you didn’t open it up, an explosion was imminent. So, you phoned a friend or family member, or maybe, you wrote a note that you knew you’d never send.

Ask pop songstress Sabrina Carpenter about that feeling, and she’ll tell you she knows it intimately. In fact, she wrote several notes that she believed would remain drafts. But, as it turns out, those outpourings of emotion we write for ourselves are rather universal; the human experience is built on these intense feelings.

With this realization, Carpenter looked around, got into the studio, and recorded her latest album titled emails i can’t send.

emails i can’t send is a 13-track record that details the mountains and valleys of not only Carpenter’s vocal range but her recent experiences with love and loss. More specifically, portions of this album reflect the harsh spotlight Carpenter found herself in after the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s megahit “drivers license.” After “drivers license,” Carpenter was painted as a villian in the love triangle between herself and fellow Disney actors Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Now I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut, Carpenter sings in the chorus of “because i liked a boy,” I got death threats fillin’ up semitrucks / Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice / All because I liked— / I’m the hot topic on your tongue / I’m a rebound gettin’ ’round stealin’ from the young / Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice / All because I liked a boy.

Other standout songs on the record include the power-pop anthem “Vicious,” the raw title track “emails i can’t send,” the very literal “Tornado Warnings,” and the irresistible “Already Over.”

Listen to Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, HERE.

Photo Credit: Vince Aung / The Oriel