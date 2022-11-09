Paramore’s Hayley Williams Pauses Toronto Show to Stop Fight

Hayley Williams has never been known to back down from stopping a fight. Even if that means stopping her own show.
At a Paramore gig in Toronto, Canada, on Monday night (Nov. 7), the pop-punk outfit’s frontwoman halted their performance to call out an altercation. “Everybody okay?” she asked the surrounding audience in the standing room of the venue. Putting the offenders on blast, she said “Oh, man. What do you guys think this is, like a Terror show?
“We’re not a hardcore band, bro. Come on, we’re gonna dance tonight, we’re gonna have fun or we’re not gonna do it,” the singer remarked. From the stage, she asked if those involved needed to be separated.
“You got me up here acting like a teacher,” Williams added. “Detention for everyone.” Before kicking off the set again, she warned the crowd: “Let me tell you something, I better not have to do that again.”
Watch the scene play out in the tweet below.
The band made their return to the stage this past October, their first string of outings since 2018. Their short run of fall shows is just the beginning of what’s to come from a reborn Paramore.
With a new album on the way, the follow-up to their 2017 LP, After Laughter, Paramore has an extensive 2023 tour planned in support of their upcoming release, This Is Why, set to drop Feb. 10.
Paramore 2023 Tour Dates:
May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival
May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jun. 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Jun. 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jun. 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jun. 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jun. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Jun. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jun. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena
Jun. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jun. 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Jul. 6 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Jul. 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Jul. 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul. 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul. 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul. 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Jul. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Jul. 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Jul. 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jul. 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jul. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Jul. 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Jul. 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
(Photo: Atlantic Records)