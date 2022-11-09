Nicki Minaj Says New Album is Coming “Soon”

New music from Nicki Minaj is on its way.

In an in-depth interview with I-D, Minaj hints that she has a new album on the horizon. “The fifth album,” Minaj says about what she has in the works. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”

Minaj’s last album was 2018’s Queen, which featured guest appearances by Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and Eminem. It spawned the top 10 hit, “Chun-Li,” along with singles “Bed,” “Barbie Dreams” and “Good Form.”

Minaj’s current single, “Super Freaky Girl,” made history in August when it became the first song by a solo female hip-hop artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill achieved the feat in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” The track samples Rick James’ hit “Super Freak.” “I knew the song would make people happy. Everything that feels nostalgic is making people feel better right now [because] we’ve had a couple of tough years,” Minaj explains of the inspiration for “Super Freaky Girl.” “Once I started writing it, it became easy and fun. It’s been a while since I put out a fun song.”

Minaj also put out a remix of the song with JT, one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls, and rapper BIA. Minaj says that she is in a “great place” in life, which is reflected in the single and upcoming album.

“I’m in a really great place now,” she says. “I feel like whenever I’m happy, I deliver the best music. And in order for me to deliver the best music for my album – which is coming out soon – I have to tap back into the essence of hip-hop. On the remix of ‘Super Freaky Girl’, all the girls tapped into that.”

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj was awarded the esteemed Video Vanguard Award, preceded by fellow trailblazing artists like Madonna, Beyonce, Britney Spears, and U2.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images