Bruce Springsteen to Deliver Multiple Performances on ‘Fallon’ This Month

The Boss is taking over.

Bruce Springsteen is scheduled for multiple performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to premiere several songs off his new album, Only the Strong Survive. Over the next couple of weeks, Springsteen will perform across four episodes, beginning on Monday (Nov. 14). He’ll also perform on November 15 and 16 and his arc will conclude with a special show on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday (Nov. 24).

“Bruce is taking over @fallontonight this month to celebrate the release of #OnlyTheStrongSurvive. Tune in November 14, 15, 16 & 24 for performances from the album!” the singer shared on Instagram.

Springsteen has appeared on The Tonight Show in the past, but this will serve as his first time as the lead guest. The show airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Only the Strong Survive is a 15-track album wherein Springsteen covers a variety of R&B and soul songs including the Four Tops’ “When She Was My Girl,” Tyrone Davis’ “Turn Back the Hands of Time” and the Commodores’ “Nightshift.” The album is named after Jerry Butler’s hit 1969 single. It will be released on Friday (Nov. 11). The same day he announced the album, Springsteen dropped his cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”

The project follows Springsteen’s critically acclaimed 2020 album, Letter to You, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The legendary singer was one of the performers at the Stand Up For Our Heroes benefit show in New York City on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) helping to raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. He also recently appeared at the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor the late Jerry Lee Lewis with John Mellencamp performing “Great Balls of Fire” and “High School Confidential.”

