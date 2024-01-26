A wide variety of musicians call Tennessee home. From the country stars in Nashville to Memphis’ Rock ’n’ Soul traditions, The Volunteer State continues to give more than its fair share of iconography to music history.

Music is almost always on the minds of Tennesseans, but come February, they will be given a chance to focus on the behind-the-scenes talent who have helped define the state: the songwriters.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week highlights the unbridled–and diverse–talent in Tennessee through a series of qualifying rounds, showcase events, and a private finale event. Established in 2019, the event seeks to support music venues, showcase songwriters, and inspire travelers through the distinctive sonic stories of Tennessee. Since the inception of Tennessee Songwriters Week, more than 3,500 songwriters–representing a diverse group of genres–have shared their original music during the annual event.

The celebration of the craft begins with qualifying rounds at participating music venues. From there, selected songwriters will move on to one of seven Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases. The showcases held around the state mark cities that have inspired the musical development of Tennessee. By the end of the week, seven exceptional songwriters will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s legendary The Bluebird Cafe. The seven showcase performances this year are being held in iconic music venues across Tennessee—each having played its own unique role in the state’s music history.

On top of getting the opportunity to perform in a venue where so many other songwriters have cut their teeth and been discovered, each of the finalists will also receive additional prizes including a one-year membership to the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a commemorative Taylor guitar.

Eligibility guidelines require entrants to be legal residents of the United States and have reached the age of majority in their state, or to have gained permission from their parent or guardian. Entries may be submitted by a single songwriter, a duo, or a trio. If entering as a duo or trio, the individual who submits the online entry will be eligible for the prize receipt.

Songwriters wanting to share their work with the world can enter any of the qualifying rounds hosted by almost 50 venues throughout Tennessee. Two songwriters from each qualifying round will be chosen to advance to one of the seven showcases.

The songs entered into the competition will be judged in two categories. Firstly, “Quality of Song”, which considers originality of lyrics and melody, lack of cliches, and clarity of narrative. Secondly, “Performance”, which considers whether instruments are in tune, the vocals are understandable, and the performance connects with the audience.

Find information on how to enter this year’s contest at www.tnvacation.com/songwriters-week. You can also find important dates for Tennessee Songwriters Week 2024 below.

December 15, 2023–January 21, 2024 (or until slots are full): Songwriters may start signing up for qualifying rounds across the state. Visit www.tnvacation.com/songwriters-week for more information.

January 21, 2023–February 3, 2024: Songwriters perform at qualifying rounds across the state. Select songwriters who win qualifying rounds will advance to showcase events.

February 18, 2024–February 24, 2024: Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcases in 7 cities:

Sunday, February 18, 2024: Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis



Monday, February 19, 2024: The Bijou in Knoxville



Tuesday, February 20, 2024: Songbirds Foundation in Chattanooga



Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Ole Red in Gatlinburg



Thursday, February 22, 2024: The Down Home in Johnson City



Friday, February 23, 2024: The Temple Theatre in Portland



Saturday, February 24, 2024: Franklin Theatre in Franklin

March 24, 2024: Finale (private event at The Bluebird Cafe)

This year’s Tennessee Songwriters Week promises a new crop of talented writers, who are more than up to the task of representing the Tennessee music scene.

Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase Venues

Contestants advancing to the showcase events will get the opportunity to play in some of the most historic music venues in Tennessee. Learn a little bit more about each venue’s history below.

Lafayette’s Music Room: The Memphis showcase will be held at Lafayette’s Music Room. The ’70s staple helped launch the careers of the likes of Billy Joel, Big Star, KISS, Barry Manilow, J.J. Cale, and Leon Russell. And the venue’s history is alive and well today. Rock musicians, R&B singers, and more all take to Lafayette’s to dish out their unique brands of musicianship.

The Bijou: The Bijou is one of East Tennessee’s oldest venues. It’s been especially praised for its sound quality, and everything from vaudeville to opera to rock shows has been played in its hallowed halls.

Songbirds Foundation: Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum in Chattanooga is home to guitars owned by a number of music icons—Chuck Berry, Loretta Lynn, and Duane Allman to name a few. They do more than just host iconography, though; they continue to foster the next generation of musicians through their non-profit, Songbirds Foundation.

Ole Red: Country music star Blake Shelton owns several Ole Red locations scattered around the country. The Gatlinburg location is hosting one of the showcase events. The bar/concert venue prides itself on highlighting up-and-coming musicians and established acts alike.

The Down Home: Once the music starts at The Down Home in Johnson City, all chatter stops and everyone’s focus is on the talent on the stage. Established in the ’70s, The Down Home is beloved by both musicians and patrons for its unique listening experience.

The Temple Theatre: The Temple Theatre is a renovated 1930s-era venue. The project was rallied around by the Portland, Tennessee community, and, 10 years later, it’s been restored to its former glory and is ready to host its Tennessee Songwriters Week event.

Franklin Theatre: The Franklin Theatre has endured since the ’30s, as well. Today, the venue hosts both movie showings and live music. The theater and its classic charm are an indelible fixture on Main Street in downtown Franklin.

The Bluebird Cafe: As any songwriter will tell you, The Bluebird Cafe is the place to be if you want to get your songs out into the world. The Nashville hot spot has seen many world-class musicians—both artists and songwriters alike—perform on its stage. A short list includes Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Taylor Swift, and Townes Van Zandt.

Tennessee Historic Music Destinations

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is dedicated to driving economic growth in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Highlighting those counties’ music history is a major part of that goal. While Tennessee Songwriters Week covers a good amount of ground when it comes to historic destinations in Tennessee, there are plenty more where they came from…

You can find other can’t-miss Tennessee destinations for music lovers below!

Graceland: You can’t visit Tennessee without swinging by Graceland. Who wouldn’t want to visit the place The King of Rock ’n’ Roll himself called home? On top of getting to see the space Elvis Presley occupied from 1957 until his death, the experience also includes an exhibition space, a performance venue, and an extensive automobile collection.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is the world’s largest music museum. Naturally, there is much to see inside the downtown Nashville staple. From galleries to theaters to education centers and shops, The Country Music Hall of Fame is a must-see space for all country music fanatics.

Birthplace of Country Music Museum: It’s hard to pin such a vast cultural phenomenon down to a specific place and time. Country music, however, can be traced back to Bristol, Tennessee, where the likes of The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers first brought the genre to the masses. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum treks a course through country music’s earliest days.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music: Also in Memphis is the definitive home of soul history, the Stax Museum. Located on the site of the original Stax Records building—where the likes of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and Isaac Hayes recorded—the museum is chock full of interactive exhibits highlighting key points during the golden age of soul.

The Caverns: There are certain venues that just seem to make music sound better. The Caverns in Pelham is one such place. The venue is situated inside a cave, adding even more circumstance to the powerful music being played there.

West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center: The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center was converted from the small school Tina Turner attended into what it is now: a museum hosting her memorabilia as well as that of other West Tennessee natives, including Carl Perkins.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch: Loretta Lynn built her own museum in the ’60s to house her many items of memorabilia from her storied career. Today, that museum has expanded to include live music, trail rides, a museum dedicated to her Cherokee ancestry, and more.