Another Concert, Another Flying Phone: Morgan Wallen’s Reaction Says It All

Morgan Wallen has proven that he has little patience for cell phones. During his recent concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the country singer didn’t react well an audience member threw their phone on stage, hitting Wallen in the shin.

In a video captured by a fan at the show, Wallen was performing “I Got Better” when a phone flew on stage.

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Wallen was clearly aggravated by the incident. He initially walked away, but wound up returning to the area, presumably to stare down the offender.

The singer appeared to try to point the fan out to security, but it’s unclear if the concertgoer wound up being asked to leave the venue.

@skincaya2_heidi Can’t believe I caught this moment. Who throws a phone at Morgan Wallen😳 Not cool dude, could have been more serious. Sorry that happened & people should be better than that. #morganwallen #thebighouse #morganwallenconcert morganwallenphone@morganwallen ♬ original sound – skincaya2_heidi

Morgan Wallen’s Past Mid-Show Incidents

Previously, Wallen has responded to thrown phones by sliding one device off the stage and by chucking another one away from the audience.

Things escalated last month when a fan asked a security guard to record Wallen when he walked by. Wallen noticed the guard filming the show and proceeded to yank the phone out of their hand and throw it in the opposite direction.

“Well that just happened,” the fan captioned a TikTok video of the incident. “Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but…”

Later, fan user revealed that their phone was recovered with no damage after it spent nine minutes under the stage.

It’s not just cell phones that appear to irk Wallen. Amid his Still the Problem Tour, Wallen also made headlines for literally throwing his piano.

The situation occurred at Wallen’s Denver concert, when he sat down at his piano to play “Sand in My Boots.” Wallen appeared to be having difficulty hearing the instrument via his in-ear monitors. He eventually had abandon his plan to play the piano.

“Just singing it acapella, this piano ain’t working,” he told the crowd. When he finished the song, Wallen walked back to his piano and pushed it over, sending it to the ground.

The singer is set to wrap up his trek on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024