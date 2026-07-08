Thomas Rhett Reveals the Piece of Advice Miranda Lambert Gave Him That He Still Thinks About a Decade Later

Thomas Rhett has never forgotten some words of wisdom from Miranda Lambert. On July 8, Rhett was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, and, during his speech, he reflected on the lessons he’s learned throughout his career.

Rhett structured his speech as a letter to his 19-year-old self, telling that version of himself several things he should keep in mind amid the journey.

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“If 19-year-old TR was sitting on this stage today, the first thing I’d say to him is relax,” Rhett said. “You’re about to spend the next 17 years worrying about things that you were never in control of in the first place. You’re going to worry about whether people like you, whether they’re going to like the songs, whether the radio is going to play them, whether you’re going to sell any tickets, whether you’re going to make the right decisions. Most of those things were never yours to control anyway.”

First, Rhett urged his younger self to realize that “nobody actually knows what they’re doing.”

“One day you’re going to realize something that’s incredibly freeing: Nobody has it all figured out,” he said. “We’re all trying to make the best decisions we can with the information we have. We’re all learning, all growing, and we’re all hoping that the next decision is a little bit better than the last one.”

“So stop worrying so much whether you’re behind,” Rhett continued. “Keep showing up. Keep learning. Have a little grace for yourself and everyone else, because we’re all figuring it out together.”

Thomas Rhett on Miranda Lambert’s Sage Advice

Next, Rhett recalled a piece of advice he once received from Lambert.

“There is no such thing as a country music emergency. I will never forget the day that Miranda Lambert said that to me. I had to laugh,” he said. “You’re going to spend the next decade realizing just how right Miranda Lambert was.”

“The song can wait until tomorrow. The meeting can usually wait until tomorrow. The panic almost never needs to happen today,” Rhett continued. “Go home, eat dinner, put your phone down. This business has a funny way of making everything feel very urgent. Most days, it is not.”

Thomas Rhett Reflects on His Success

Rhett continued by encouraging his younger self to have more than one definition of success.

“Right now, you think success is pretty simple. Number one song, sold out tour, maybe one day a star on the Walk of Fame,” he said. “Those are incredible gifts, so celebrate them, but don’t let them become your only score card. Have multiple bottom lines.”

Those bottom lines, Rhett said, can be everything from a great song, to a memorable encounter, to a phone-free day.

“If your only definition of success depends on something you can’t control, you’re going to spend a lot time of your life feeling like you’re losing,” he said. “Give yourself more ways to win. You’ll be happier because of it.”

For his fourth lesson, Rhett implored his younger self not to “miss your life while you’re building your career.”

“You’re going to chase some incredible dreams and I hope you do… Somehow, one day, you’re going to stand up here,” he said. “But don’t get so busy building a career that you forget to build a life. Some of your favorite moments won’t happen under stage lights. They’re going to happen around the dinner table, in the backyard, tucking kids into bed.”

Last but not least, Rhett pointed out the importance of enjoying things as they come.

“You’re going to spend so much time chasing the next thing, the next single, the next tour, the next award. But, if you’re not careful, you’re going to sprint right past some of the best days of your life,” he said. “Slow down every now and then, look around, take a picture, celebrate with somebody, tell people thank you. One day you’re going to wake up on a stage like this and wonder how 17 years went by so fast.”

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images