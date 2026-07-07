“I Had No Choice”: ‘American Idol’ Star Missed Taylor Swift’s Wedding After RSVPing Yes

Ryan Seacrest missed out on Taylor Swift’s wedding. The American Idol host was invited to watch the pop star wed Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, but was forced to change his RSVP after landing an unexpected gig.

Seacrest discussed the situation during the July 6 edition of On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

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“Travis and Taylor got married. I had to keep a secret from you. It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited,” he told his co-hosts. “So when you were doing your reports about the wedding, I was just on the inside screaming, outside very composed.”

As for why he wasn’t at the event in person, Seacrest explained, “I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th, so I had to cancel.”

Turning down the wedding invite wasn’t an easy decision for Seacrest, who admitted that he was “torn” over the decision.

In fact, Seacrest said he even thought about trying to attend both events. However, that would have been a challenge. The wedding was in New York City and the Fourth of July special was based in Nashville.

“Trust me, I went through the minutes. I couldn’t have done both,” he said. “… I had no choice. It’s part of my job at Disney to do these things.”

Though he had to bow out of Swift’s big day, Seacrest said he was “so honored and thrilled to be invited.”

What to Know About Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Seacrest missed out on quite the bash. He wasn’t the only would-be attendee that had to decline the invite, though.

During a performance in Massachusetts, James Taylor revealed that he’d been invited to the wedding. Though he opted not to attend the event, Taylor said that he wishes the newlyweds “happiness and smooth sailing.”

Taylor’s decision not to go to the wedding came as he marked his 52nd year of performing Tanglewood over the July 4th holiday.

“Summer after summer, Taylor displays his inimitable ability to maintain an intimate audience connection while consistently selling out the [Koussevitzky Music] Shed and drawing a capacity ‘Lawn Nation’ crowd, many of whom share his deep ties to the Berkshires,” a press release read, shedding light on Taylor’s decision to forego Swift’s wedding invite.

While Seacrest and Taylor didn’t get to enjoy the party, stars including Selena Gomez, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton were on hand for the festivities.

As for the entertainment, the reception featured performances from Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images