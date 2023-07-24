Patrick Droney Drops New Single and Announces Upcoming North American Tour

Pop singer Patrick Droney has recently dropped a new single, “Caroline,” the latest single from his forthcoming album, Subtitles for Feelings, which will be released on August 25.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Caroline” is a soulful ballad of sorts that shows off Droney’s talented skillset. The release of the song is accompanied by a music video, which depicts images of Droney’s life as he records music.

RELATED: Mother Mother Releases New Single Along with Spooky Music Video

“Caroline” is co-written by Droney and Foy Vance, and is produced by Droney and Butch Walker.

“I wrote ‘Caroline’ with my dear friend Foy Vance in Nashville last summer,” Droney said in a statement. “It all started with the bridge, which really resonated with my followers. This track feels more connected to State of the Heart than any others on Subtitles for Feelings, so I thought this would be its perfect moment as a bridge to the new era.

“‘Caroline’ was also my first production collaboration with the great Butch Walker whose music I discovered on One Tree Hill back in high school,” Droney added. “Foy and Butch both have permanent places in my ‘songs that made me’ playlist, so having them on this record is a full-circle feeling.”

“Caroline” follows Droney’s most recent single, “Go Getter.” To promote his upcoming album, Droney will be embarking on a Fall 2023 North American headlining tour dubbed The Runaway Tour. Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase.

Check out Droney’s scheduled tour dates and official tracklist for Subtitles for Feelings below:

Tour Dates:

Aug 05 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

Sep 17 Boston, MA Royale

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Axis Club

Sep 20 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Sep 22 Detroit, MI Shelter

Sep 23 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Sep 24 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Festival

Sep 26 Fort Worth, TX Tannahil’s Tavern

Sep 27 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

Sep 30 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 01 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

Oct 02 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Oct 04 Tacoma, WA Spanish Ballroom

Oct 05 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 10 New York, NY Webster Hall

Subtitles for Feelings Track List:

Baby, Baby Shotgun Rider My Grandfather’s Home Poems & Apologies Caroline Little Supernovas Limit Nobody Loves Me Like You Do Go Getter Memories Free Runaway 2AM Tether We Got Old This Year Wild Horses

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images