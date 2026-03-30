3 Quick Facts About Lucas Leon, the Teenaged Country Sensation Impressing on ‘American Idol’

Lucas Leon is a teenaged phenom. The Tennessee high school student made an early impression on American Idol, and has continued to impress as the competition rages on.

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He’s country through and through, opting to perform tracks by Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and more amid his Idol journey.

Read on to learn more about Leon.

He’s a Talented Songwriter

Leon has always made it clear that he’s a songwriter. In fact, during his Idol audition, he performed an original track titled “Fall In Love Someday.”

“I’ve spent the past couple of years writing nonstop—well over a hundred songs—and working with some incredible writers around Music Row,” Leon told Nashville Voyager in July 2025. “That time really helped me find my voice and shape my sound.”

“At the core of everything I do, I’m a storyteller. I write songs, I perform them, and I try to make people feel something real—whether it’s through a lyric, a melody, or a guitar solo,” he added. “… I think that blend of technical skill and emotional honesty is becoming a signature of mine.”

He Got an Awesome Invite From Brad Paisley

Ahead of his second performance in Hawaii, Leon met with advisors Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer. Leon was particularly excited to meet Paisley, as he often plays the singer’s track, “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” at his gigs around town.

“I play the farmer’s market a lot in Nashville. It gets the tips,” Leon told Paisley of the 2002 track, which the men proceeded to play together.

“I’m a big of Brad just because his guitar playing, his singing, his songwriting, his stage presence, everything about him,” Leon told the cameras.

Paisley was clearly touched by Leon’s affection, and proceeded to make a sweet offer to the teen.

“I’m sure I’ll be on the Opry in the next couple of months,” Paisley said. “Maybe you can come to that and then we can walk around backstage.”

His Life Has Changed in Big Ways Since American Idol

In an interview with Local on 2, Leon admitted that it’s been “a wild ride” since Idol began airing.

“Around Gallatin, I’m getting recognized a little bit,” he said of his hometown. “… I can tell when people are wondering if I was on American Idol, but they don’t want to risk it and come up and ask.”

Leon doesn’t mind the fan interactions at all. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“I love it. It’s a great feeling,” he said. “Playing songs and someone recognizing me for singing those, that’s always been the dream, so it’s cool for that to happen.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless