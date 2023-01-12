Former Bandmates Jimmy Page, Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, and Many More in Music Mourn Jeff Beck

Less than 24 hours since the family of Jeff Beck revealed that the musician died on Jan. 10 at the age of 78, tributes from former bandmates, collaborators, peers, friends, and famous fans have continued pouring in for the legendary guitarist, who passed away after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

“Jeff could channel music from the ethereal,” wrote Beck’s former The Yardbirds bandmate and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. Former bandmates of The Jeff Beck Group, Rod Stewart and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, also shared multiple memories and tributes to their friend on social media.

“I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world,” wrote Wood, who shared a montage of photos with Beck over the decades. Stewart added, “He took me and Ronnie Wood to the U.S.A. in the late ’60s in his band The Jeff Beck Group, and we haven’t looked back since.”

Throughout his career, which spanned 11 solo albums and his work with The Yardbirds, The Jeff Beck Group, and Beck, Bogert & Appice, the British musician also won eight Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. Beck most recently released the album 18, a collaboration with Johnny Depp, in July 2022.

Below are dozens of shared memories, photos, and other reminisces of Beck from past bandmates and others in music:

Jimmy Page

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.

The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

Eric Clapton

“Always and ever”

Ronnie Wood

Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless.

Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/adJA4FTvVL — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Mick Jagger

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Rod Stewart

Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the U.S.A. in the late ’60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group, and we haven’t looked back since.

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP.

2/2

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .

Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

David Gilmour

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts.

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends and his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff and an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. I’ll remember him fondly. Long live Jeff Beck.

Brian Wilson

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights, we did was “Danny Boy.” We both loved that song. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family.

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

Geezer Butler

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP pic.twitter.com/qaeJHGJymM — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 11, 2023

Tony Iommi

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff.

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

Chrissie Hynde

The guitar heroes guitar hero has gone off to join all the best players. A true and loyal friend. I’ll love you always Jeff.

The guitar heroes guitar hero has gone off to join all the best players.

A true and loyal friend.

I’ll love you always Jeff,

Chrissie — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) January 11, 2023

Patti Smith

This is

remembering Jeff Beck.

He was a guitarist in the

highest sense of the word,

one of the masters of my

generation. Somewhat of

a lone wolf, innovative and

devoted to his instrument.

He was mercurial, yet as

light as moccasined feet.

Farewell Jeff Beck,

guitars will mourn

your hands

U2

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.



The Edge. — U2 (@U2) January 12, 2023

Joe Satriani

Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, “WTF was that?” than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. R.I.P. Jeff.

Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, “WTF was that?” than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. R.I.P. Jeff.. https://t.co/stKn1RPWIN pic.twitter.com/59INhJ0LzK — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) January 12, 2023

Nile Rodgers

Rest in Power Jeff Beck. One of the greatest guitarists of all time. I produced his Grammy-winning album Flash and brought him in on Robert Plant’s. He gave me so much!

RestInPowerJeffBeck One of the greatest guitarist of all time. I produced his grammy winning album Flash and brought him in on Robert Plant's #Honeydrippers

He gave me so much! pic.twitter.com/vWpBJ62oqD — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 11, 2023

Warren Haynes

So, now when someone asks me “Who’s your favorite guitarist — living or dead?” I will say what I always say: “I can’t answer that.” But my very short list will include Jeff. There will never be another Jeff Beck. RIP.

So, now when someone asks me “Who’s your favorite guitarist — living or dead?” I will say what I always say: “I can’t answer that.” But my very short list will include Jeff. There will never be another Jeff Beck. RIP. pic.twitter.com/upQSSaJVQj — Warren Haynes (@thewarrenhaynes) January 12, 2023

Kathy Valentine

I must have spent days worth of hours trying to learn Jeff’s Boogie when I was a young gal aspiring to be a guitar hero like him

I must have spent days worth of hours trying to learn Jeff's Boogie when I was a young gal aspiring to be a guitar hero like him 😢 https://t.co/rGlACoUWo4 — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) January 11, 2023

Mike Garson

Jeff Beck was a great guitarist. He was magical with us for David’s final Ziggy concert in ’73. I stayed at his home in Tunbridge Wells in ’78. He either had a guitar in hand or was fixing cars! Thank you for your musical contributions. We’ll miss you, Jeff. The music lives on.

Jeff Beck was a great guitarist. He was magical with us for David’s final Ziggy concert in '73. I stayed at his home in Tunbridge Wells in '78. He either had a guitar in hand or was fixing cars! Thank you for your musical contributions. We'll miss you, Jeff. The music lives on… pic.twitter.com/gRVsZ1emxX — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) January 11, 2023

Johnny Marr

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats.

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

Susanna Hoffs

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVT — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2023

Dave Davies

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewildered. Deepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player.

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

Paul Stanley

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Gene Simmons

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

Steve Conte

Jeff Beck is gone. The greatest rock guitar player the world has ever known. I can’t even believe I’m writing these words. Jeff Beck, dead at 78. I’m going to write a longer piece when I can get my thoughts together and recover from this earth shattering loss… RIP Guitar God.

Jeff Beck is gone. The greatest rock guitar player the world has ever known. I can’t even believe I’m writing these words. Jeff Beck, dead at 78. I’m going to write a longer piece when I can get my thoughts together and recover from this earth shattering loss…



RIP Guitar God. pic.twitter.com/jyHAAE6HBp — Steve Conte (@SteveConteNYC) January 11, 2023

Mike McCready

Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players…

Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players… pic.twitter.com/f680ldCgQ5 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) January 11, 2023

Paul Young

Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family and friends. RIP.

Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolences to his family & friends RIP. 😢 pic.twitter.com/OcCv1jSNvx — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) January 11, 2023

Joe Perry

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.



Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023

David Bowie (Official)

Sad to hear about the passing of guitarist Jeff Beck who died aged 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Our thoughts are with his family who have asked for privacy during this sad time. Jeff is pictured here with David at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday in 2010.

Sad to hear about the passing of guitarist Jeff Beck who died aged 78 on Tuesday after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. Our thoughts are with his family who have asked for privacy during this sad time. Jeff is pictured here with David at Les Paul’s 95th Birthday in 2010 pic.twitter.com/Rh3kepEynE — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 11, 2023

Gary Kemp

An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us.

An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us. #jeffBeck @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/kfeTDaPSdR — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) January 11, 2023

Stevie Van Zandt

RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal.

RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/D9g9mY8cNC — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2023

Buddy Guy

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff.

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. – Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPSc — Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) January 12, 2023

Donny Osmond

I am saddened by the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Here’s a clip of a video I did with him in ‘85. It was this video that really paved the way for the success of my hit, Soldier of Love. I’ll always be grateful to Jeff for that opportunity.

I am saddened by the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Here’s a clip of a video I did with him in ‘85. It was this video that really paved the way for the success of my hit, Soldier of Love.



I’ll always be grateful to Jeff for that opportunity.



RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/7FTDYMLp3r — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 12, 2023

Jon Bon Jovi

Jeff Beck… Legend.

Billy F Gibbons

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage