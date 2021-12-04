Foo Fighters Dabble with the Demonic—’Studio 666′ Movie Teaser Drops

The Foo Fighters are expanding their creative portfolio by venturing into the cinematic realm. The rock band fronted by Hall of Famer Dave Grohl is set to release their horror/comedy film early next year under the title Studio 666. Now, the Foo Fighters have released a forty-three-second teaser of the film.

All of the Foo Fighters—Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee—are featured in the movie as they interact with ghouls, monsters, and the supernatural. Watch the sneak peek below.

Studio 666 director, BJ McDonnell, described the upcoming movie as “a perfect combination of all things I love—rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture.”

“I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school ‘band’ movie,” he continued. “It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that ‘60s/‘70s old school band film fun, mix it with horror, and STUDIO 666 is born. I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

In an earlier statement, Grohl said, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up,” he concluded.