Paul McCartney Takes a Look Back at Memorable 2023 With Photos Alongside Ringo Starr, Dave Grohl, & More

Paul McCartney is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world. He began his music career as a member of one of the biggest rock bands in history. Then, after The Beatles parted ways, he started Wings, another massively popular band. Currently, McCartney is pursuing a solo career and sharing his story with the world. Recently, he shared a series of photos looking back on 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

McCartney has had many “big” years since The Beatles formed. This year, however, may have been one of the biggest in recent memory. 2023 saw the release of a new song from the Fab Four, McCartney’s photos getting time in a gallery, and a new tour for the former Beatle. He also started a podcast in which he gave an in-depth and intimate look at his life and career. You can see his collection of photos from 2023 here.

Exhibit at the Chrysler Museum of Art

The Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia is currently hosting an exhibition of McCartney’s photography. Titled Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-1964: Eyes of the Storm includes 250 photos taken by McCartney. The exhibition opened on December 5 and will run until April 7, 2024.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Photo Collection to Go On Exhibition at the Chrysler Museum of Art]

The photos showcase the early days of Beatlemania as the Fab Four became a global phenomenon.

Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour

Earlier this year, McCartney embarked on his Got Back Tour. The trek took him to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. On November 28, he gave a few hundred fans a once-in-a-lifetime treat. He played a surprise club show at the Clube de Choro in Brasilia. He and his band played a collection of Beatles classics and his own songs. The intimate show brought many fans to tears.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Brings Fans to Tears at Intimate Brazilian Club Show]

McCartney Helped Dolly Parton Become a “Rockstar”

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton released her first rock ‘n’ roll album after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rockstar sees Parton teaming up with several classic rock legends to cover iconic songs. McCartney and Ringo Starr joined her for “Let It Be.” She also enlisted Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood for the Beatles classic.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Reveals She Sent “Love Note” to Paul McCartney Before ‘Rockstar’ Collaboration]

“Now and Then”: The Last Beatles Song

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Says Working on New Beatles Song “Now and Then” Was “Magical” and “Joyful”]

On November 2, fans finally got to hear “Now and Then,” the final song by the Fab Four. The song started as a demo that included only John Lennon’s vocals and piano. George Harrison recorded his portion of the song before his passing. Then, more recently, McCartney and Starr went into the studio to finish the track.

[RELATED: The Beatles’ New Song, “Now and Then,” Tops U.K. Singles Chart, Setting Multiple Records]

The track went on to be The Beatles’ first No. 1 single in the United Kingdom in 54 years.

Paul McCartney Launches In-Depth Podcast

McCartney: A Life in Lyrics gives listeners the chance to hear conversations between McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon. They recorded the conversations over several years while working on the book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present.

Launched in October of this year, the podcast delves into the history of McCartney and the Beatles as well as the inspirations behind Sir Paul’s songwriting. The first 12-episode season of the show ended earlier this month. The second and final season will begin to air in 2024.