Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share Festive Montage of Their “Over the Top” Christmas Alongside Family

While Christmas is a time of year for loved ones to gather around and celebrate, for Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani – the holiday is a way of life. With the couple always finding time to share glimpses into their life with fans, some noticed just how dedicated they are to Christmas. Decorating their entire house with lights, gifts, and gingerbread houses, Shelton recently explained how he and Stefani “really go over the top” when it comes to spreading some Christmas cheer.

Sharing a video on social media, the couple showed just what goes into the holiday at their house. And besides the stunning decorations and gifts, there is a plethora of food that is nothing short of mouth-watering. Discussing the holiday, Shelton told PEOPLE, “I think we’re the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it. Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins.”

Listing just another reason why he and Stefani are a perfect match, Shelton noted that his wife shares his passion for the holiday. “Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions. So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it. We love it that much.” He later added, “Gwen’s got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses. We really go over the top with it. I’ll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long.”

Although Shelton shared his dedication to Christmas, he insisted that when it comes to hanging lights, he hires people. “That’s one of those things where it’s like, I’ve made my point. I’ve got some money. I’m not going to break my own neck to get up there. I’m going to hire some guy who’s way better at it than I am.”

While the couple enjoyed spending time together over the holiday, Shelton prepares to get back to work as he is scheduled to bring in the new year by performing at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. As for Stefani, she is scheduled to appear in Vegas.

