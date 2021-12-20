Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dead After Being Stabbed Backstage at Music Festival in Los Angeles

On Saturday night (December 18), influential rapper Drakeo The Ruler died by stabbing backstage at a Los Angeles music festival headlined by Snoop Dogg.

The 28-year-old Los Angeles-born Drakeo was one of the dozens of performers on the bill at the all-day event in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, TMZ reported.

The L.A. Times called him “the most original West Coast stylist in decades.” And the rapper’s mixtape, Cold Devil, has been streamed over 10 million times. His recent mixtape, The Truth Hurts, came out in February and featured a guest appearance from Drake on the song “Take to Me.”

Snoop, who says he was informed of the stabbing while in his dressing room, immediately left the grounds after the news. He also sent condolences to Drakeo’s family.

Snoop posted his thoughts on social media, writing on Twitter, “I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler.

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y’all. I’M PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

According to TMZ, Drakeo was backstage around 8:30 PM when a fight broke out, and during the fight, Drakeo was stabbed, said law enforcement sources. TMZ was told that LAPD, California Highway Patrol, and the fire department responded and the rapper was rushed to the hospital.

He died from the injuries he’d sustained, hospital officials said. It was reported that he was stabbed in the neck.

Due to the fight, Snoop never performed, and neither did other headliners like 50 Cent.

Later, according to Hop Hop Ties, the award-winning musician and mogul, Drake, responded to the killing, saying, “Nah man this sh*t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing…always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”

Drake is involved in his own issues with another music festival, Astroworld, and the tragic fall-out after nearly a dozen people died during the Houston event.