Ozzy Osbourne Vows “I’m Not Going Any F*cking Where” Amid Death Hoax, Says New Gigs Are Coming

Contrary to an apparent internet report, Ozzy Osbourne is not dead yet. In fact, in a new episode of his family’s The Osbournes podcast series, the ailing Metal Madman is vowing to eventually play some shows again.

During the podcast, which premiered on YouTube and various streaming outlets today, December 26, Osbourne talked about seeing hoax announcements online that say he passed away.

“You know, [online they have video clips announcing] ‘people who have died today.’ They put it on [that] I died,” the 75-year-old rock legend noted. “The thing on YouTube which goes ‘celebrities who have died today,’ [and] there’s a picture of me. And I [go], ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead. Just a little flesh wound.’”

Osbourne then wondered how websites can get away with those types of fake reports, while quipping, “I don’t feel dead.”

Osbourne then declared, “I’m not dead. I’m not going any-f–king-where. And I’m gonna go do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Osbourne’s Health Issues, Tour Retirement

The influential metal vocalist has experienced a variety of health issues in recent years, and his ongoing ailments led him to announce his retirement from touring this past February.

In a message posted on his social media pages, Osbourne explained that although his singing voice was fine, “after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

His health struggles have included a case of Parkinson’s disease, a bout with COVID-19, and a 2019 fall that aggravated injuries he suffered in a 2003 quad bike accident, requiring multiple surgeries.

Osbourne’s New Book

Also during the podcast, Osbourne talked a bit about a new book that he’s been writing.

His son Jack asked him if it would be a serious book or more jokey.

“There’s too many of them serious f–king books out there,” Ozzy answered. “You’ve got to have a bit of light and shade. You can’t be [all] doom, ‘I got Parkinson’s. I haven’t done a gig in five years.’”

New Year’s Plans and Reflecting on 2023

Osbourne also chatted with his family members about plans for New Year’s Eve, with Ozzy insisting he wanted a quiet holiday and Jack suggesting that everyone come up to his home in Idaho.

Ozzy also talked about what a difficult year 2023 has been for him.

“I’ve been up that hill, [and] I’ve been knocked back down again,” he lamented. He then asked Jack to remind him how many surgeries he had this past year, and his son told him three or four.

“Whatever I end up being like, that’s it. I’m not having any more f–king surgeries,” Ozzy insisted. “I have not got another one in me.”

Jack then joked, “Except the penis enlargement surgery,” to which Ozzy responded, hilariously, “That wouldn’t be a bad idea.”

Wishes for 2024

At the end of the podcast, the Osbournes shared Happy New Year’s wishes, and Ozzy said, “Let hope they stop these f–king stupid wars, adding, “God bless you all … May your God go with you.”