Taylor Swift Leads Women in the Billboard Albums Top 10: Here’s Who Ranks After Her

For the first time this decade there are six women in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Albums chart, led by Taylor Swift with her recent offering The Tortured Poets Department. The last time six different women were in the Top 10 was about five years ago, when, again, Swift led the pack with Lover. Melanie Martinez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and The Highwomen fell after Swift then.

What about the women who are ranked after Swift this time, however? Here’s who falls on the chart below Taylor Swift but number one in our hearts.

No. 2, Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Gracie Abrams’ sophomore album, The Secret of Us, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. A friend of Taylor Swift, it’s possible that Swiftie overlap helped get her there. However, there is merit to the album on its own, as Abrams takes a sad-girl approach to pop that fans of Phoebe Bridgers might like. The album has a consistent sound—chill yet melancholy acoustic guitar and light, airy vocals—and explores, in part, love, loss, and regret. Fans of Lizzy McAlpine’s new album Older might like The Secret of Us.

No. 4, Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released on May 17 and has since climbed to No. 4 on the charts. A short and sweet 10-track offering, Eilish seems to be growing into herself and her identity on this album. The song “Lunch” lets her fully lean into and explore her sexuality, and while the album is short, it showcases how Eilish has matured in her music. It’s a dreamy expression of personality as well as a commentary on fame and learning from mistakes.

No. 6, Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

This author has been chomping at the bit to write about Chappell Roan since her meteoric rise to fame following Coachella. Her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in September 2023, but new fans are clamoring for her music left and right now. With her unique drag-inspired look and powerful vocals, she’s definitely deserving of the attention she’s getting. Her recent single, “Good Luck, Babe!” has blown up on TikTok, and sent her album climbing the charts.

No. 8, Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, dropped on March 8, and it has recently climbed to No. 8 on the charts. The album features Grande’s recognizable runs and R&B-inspired pop sensibilities. Her sound has matured over the years, but she likes to stay relatively consistent, and Eternal Sunshine does just that. It keeps the familiar Ariana Grande style with more complex beats, creating a new yet nostalgic experience for fans.

No. 9, Charli xcx, Brat

Charli xcx is taking the world by storm with her recent album Brat. The simple art design and marketing paired with her world-building lyrics and girly-pop-bad-b–ch beats make for a perfect Charli album. There are some critics who believe Charli is slightly behind on the times, that she’s about 5 years too late on the trends. However, Brat may also be just what we need right now. Whether some songs are behind the times or not, it’s overall a successful album.

