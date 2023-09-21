Peso Pluma Cancels Tijuana Stadium Show Over Death Threats

Mexican singer Peso Pluma has canceled his upcoming concert in Tijuana after reportedly receiving death threats from cartels in the area. Banners were apparently hung up around the city of Tijuana warning Pluma. The banners are referred to as narcomantas.

“This is for you, Peso Pluma. Refrain from appearing this October 14. Because it will be your last presentation,” reads one of the banners, according to The New York Times. The note is signed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, which translates to Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The Tijuana show was supposed to occur on October 14, but his label Prajin Music revealed that the concert was being canceled in slide on Instagram Stories on September 20. “Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana,” the post read.

Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, declared during a radio interview that Pluma and other similar musicians “sing and make an apology of crime, and thus they should know the risk and consequences,” according to The New York Times. A suspect has reportedly been arrested for putting up the threatening banners.

The October stadium show is the second concert that Pluma has canceled in Tijuana in 2023. The singer has also postponed a series of shows in Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Birmingham.

Peso Pluma recently played a set at this year’s MTV VMAs, becoming the first Mexican musician to perform at the show. At the show, Pluma was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Latin, and Song of Summer.

In a July 2023 interview with Billboard, Pluma discussed how important it is to show Mexican representation in music. “I’m very happy to do what I love doing the most and to be able to share a message of perseverance with up-and-coming artists,” Pluma said. “Sometimes, as Mexicans, we put a lot of barriers on ourselves and we lack the confidence.

“Today, I see that people are proud of our movement,” Pluma continued. “Back then, they’d think that Mexicans couldn’t have a No. 1 song singing corridos and that regional Mexican music was only regional, not global. Today, all those barriers have been broken.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV