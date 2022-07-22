Jack White Releases New Album (His 2nd This Year), ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has released his second album of 2022.

That record, Entering Heaven Alive, comes on the heels of his earlier LP release, Fear Of The Dawn.

White has also shared a number of tour dates, which you can check out here below. His The Supply Chain Issues Tour continues this summer on August 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fans can check out a number of singles from White’s new album below, including a recent performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

And, White is celebrating the release of his new LP with a pair of exclusive in-store appearances in London. On July 22 will see White appearing at East London’s Rough Trade East for an acoustic performance and signing, followed later this evening by a sold-out show at Islington’s intimate Union Chapel. On July 23, White will perform three separate solo acoustic sets at Third Man London’s Blue Basement.

White recently wrapped up the U.K. and European legs of his epic The Supply Chain Issues Tour, and he will head to Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on Saturday (July 30) for an eagerly awaited headline set next. Check out all of his tour dates here below.

JACK WHITE

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

July 22 – London, UK – Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 20 – Flint MI – The Whiting ><

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown *

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

October 18 – Teatro De Verano – Montevideo, UY ==

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

^^ Starcrawler (August 13)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

# July Talk (August 19)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9, 18)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)

ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE

(Third Man Records)

Release Date: July 22

Tracklist:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)

FEAR OF THE DAWN

(Third Man Records)

Tracklist:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

Photo by David James Swanson / Courtesy Big Hassle