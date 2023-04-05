Pharrell Receives 50th Birthday Wishes from Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake

Legendary artist, producer, fashion icon, and songwriter Pharrell Williams celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (April 5). Born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Pharrell has been one of the most impactful figures in the history of both pop and hip-hop music.

So, helping honor his legacy and offer well wishes, many of Pharrell’s industry friends gave him a shout-out on Wednesday. The first of these included Justin Timberlake, who worked with Williams for hits of his like “Rock Your Body,” “Supplies,” “Man of the Woods” and more. In his message, JT touched on how long he’s been part of Pharrell’s life.

“HBD to my brother @pharrell,” he wrote. “I’ve been around for almost half of the 50, and I gotta say, you’re just getting started.”

Next came Snoop Dogg, who also gained a ton of help from Williams in his career. Songs of his like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Beautiful,” “California Roll,” and more all saw contributions from Pharrell.

“Happy. C. Day. @pharrell thankful to have u as a producer friend and brother welcome to the 5th floor. Cuh,” Snoop wrote.

Busta Rhymes, who worked with Pharrell on tracks like “#TwerkIt,” “Pass The Courvoisier” parts I and II, and “Light Your Ass on Fire” also had kind words for his friend. Writing a paragraph’s worth of praise, Busta made sure to give Pharrell his flowers.

“There is no amount of words that can describe what this man has done to continue to inspire me, push me forward and keep me the most positive and productive space through out the 25 plus yrs we have known each other!! Happy Born Day and Happy 50th to my Brother @pharrell and one of the most incredible human beings to exist. More Life Beloved,” he wrote.

Lastly, fellow producer-artists Timbaland and Tyler, The Creator both shared their respective love for Williams on their social media accounts. With the former posting old photos with Pharrell and the latter using his Instagram story to tribute to him, it’s clear how much Pharrell’s buddies appreciate him.

Check out all the posts honoring Pharrell Williams below.

