Hints to Help You Solve Today’s Heardle Answer: May 20

Happy Friday everyone! We’re back with more tips to help you solve the music-centered guessing game Heardle.

Ever since The New York Times released their viral browser game “Wordle,” a host of quick answer games have been cropping up around the web.

Heardle lets us music fanatics test our skills of song recollection. The game plays a short piece of an intro to a song. If you are an audiophile and know the song after just a few seconds you can guess the title and artist right away. If not, you can skip the section, revealing a little more of the track. You get six chances to guess the song and artist before the answer is unveiled.

If you need a little help with today’s Heardle answer, we’re here to give some helpful clues and, spoiler alert, reveal the answer down below.

5 HINTS FOR TODAY’S HEARDLE

1. This song was the debut solo single from a former boyband member.

2. The song was co-written with The Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams).

3. The song features the Hip Hop duo Clipse.

4. The singer made his debut solo performance at the VMAs with this track.

5. Finally here are some lyrics from the song: Just something about you / The way I’m lookin’ at you, whatever / You keep lookin’ at me / You gettin’ scared now, right?

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

SPOILER ALERT: TODAY’S HEARDLE ANSWER

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

It’s former NSYNC heartthrob Justin Timberlake in his debut single “Like I Love You.”

Did you guess it?

Following stints on Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club as a child, Timberlake rose to fame as a member of NSYNC. The five-piece went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Across their four studio albums, the group had numerous top 10 singles including “Bye Bye Bye” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Timberlake became a two-time Grammy winner thanks to his solo debut, Justified. Two singles from the album, “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body” also saw widespread commercial success.

“Like I Love You” received a Grammy nomination in 2003 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The track has been said to stem from Timberlake and The Neptunes listening to an Earth, Wind & Fire record while writing for the album. The producing duo set out to capture the groove of the “funk era” on Timberlake’s debut single.

His follow-up album Future Sex/Love Sounds (2006) was heavily lauded for its diversity in music genres. Upon its debut, it soared to the top of the Billboard 200 charts and spawned consecutive No. 1 singles “Sexy Back,” “My Love,” and “What Goes Around…Comes Around.”

After taking an acting hiatus, Timberlake returned to his music career in 2013 with his third and fourth albums The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2. Delving into a neo-soul style, The 20/20 Experience became the best-selling album of the year with singles like “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors.”

His latest studio album, Man of the Woods (2018), became his fourth number-one album in the U.S., featuring two top ten singles–”Filthy” and “Say Something (Featuring Chris Stapleton).