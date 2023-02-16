Phish Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Acclaimed jam band Phish has announced a slew of summer 2023 tour dates.

The new string of shows includes seven nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City along with shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and more. See below for a full list of shows.

Phish previously announced some April 2023 west coast dates. As part of that tour, the band played its first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They also performed for three nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California along with two nights in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

According to a press statement, “Travel Packages will be offered in Alpharetta, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York, and Commerce City. All packages include tickets and local hotel accommodations and go on sale Thursday, March 2nd at 11 AM local venue time. More info can be found here. Every multi-night run has a corresponding multi-night ticket available, including a discounted 7-show ticket available for the Madison Square Garden shows.”

Check out the full list of dates for the tour here below. Tickets are available now through Monday, February 27 at 12 pm ET. General on-sale begins Friday, Marcy 3 at 10 am.

PHISH LIVE 2023

FEBRUARY

23 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

15 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

17 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

18 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

19 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (SOLD OUT)

21 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

22 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

23 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

JULY

11 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

12 – Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC

21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

29 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

AUGUST

1 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

4 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

5 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

