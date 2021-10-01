Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham Track, “That Funny Feeling”

Phoebe Bridgers, everyone’s favorite guitar-smashing frontwoman, released her cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.,” today (October 1).

Burnham, who wowed audiences with his recent one-man Netflix show, Inside, wrote the song for the production. He was nominated for an Emmy for the work.

Fans can buy Bridgers’ cover here exclusively on Bandcamp. All proceeds go to Texas Abortion Funds, split evenly amongst about a dozen organizations, the artist says.

Bridgers has been playing the song on a tour of late. And the studio version was recorded in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott, and Maria Taylor.

Of the track, Phoebe merely said, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” Abbott, of course, is the Governor of Texas, a state that recently passed very restrictive abortion laws, which other artists and activists have protested.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

Photo by Tina Benitez Eves