Kristen Stewart to Direct Three Music Videos for boygenius

Actress Kristen Stewart is set to direct three music videos for the indie rock trio boygenius, consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.

Days after releasing three new singles—”True Blue,” “$20,” and “Emily, I’m Sorry”—and revealing their forthcoming debut album, The Record, out March 31, the group has enlisted the Oscar-nominated actress to direct several of their videos.

In 2017, Stewart wrote and directed the short film Come Swim and made her feature film directorial debut in 2022 with The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir of the same written by Lidia Yuknavitch.

Along with the directorial reveal, boygenius also shared that if they had a fourth member in the band it would be Mitski or Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker. “Those two writers keep me up at night,” revealed Bridgers, “about what is good and right in the world and art.”

Produced by boygenius at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, The Record features 12 tracks and is the first time the trio has released anything since their collaboration with Hayley Williams on “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” in 2020. That same year, boygenius released three early voice memo demos of “Bite the Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Stay Down” from their 2018 self-titled EP.

In 2022, boygenius also played a benefit for the San Francisco-based nonprofit Bread & Roses.

The band is scheduled to play Coachella on April 15 and 22. Bridgers, whose second album, Punisher, was released in 2020, is also scheduled to open up for Taylor Swift, May 5-28, during her upcoming Eras stadium tour.

Baker released her third album, Little Oblivions, in 2021. Dacus also released her third album, Home Video, in 2021, along with her new single “Kissing Lessons” and her covers of Carole King classics “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late” in 2022.

