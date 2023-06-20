Pilot for Scrapped HBO Show Created by Kanye West Leaks Online

In 2007, Kanye West released his third studio album, Graduation, which included guest appearances from Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), and more, as well as smash hits like “Stronger” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 selling a staggering 957,000 copies in its first week. However, it now appears that this was not the only creative endeavor taking up West’s time that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

This week, a newly-discovered episode of a show titled A Little Inappropriate leaked online via a YouTube account named gearashi. Produced by HBO, the episode is a pilot that stars Kanye West, who also worked on the show as a creator. Additionally, the show was reportedly directed by Larry Charles, who worked on previous sitcoms like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as the comedy film Borat.

In the caption of the 28-minute long YouTube video, gearashi explains that Charles uploaded the episode to Vimeo recently before making it private.

“This was on Larry Charles’ Vimeo before it got privated,” the description reads. “I am uploading the pilot to archive it so it doesn’t become ‘lost media’ again. In case anything happens to this upload, please YT-DLP it. I encourage it.”

Other actors seen in the episode include Curb’s JB Smoove and Jeff Garlin, West’s good friend Don C, and more. Following a similar writing style as the aforementioned shows from Charles, A Little Inappropriate includes tons of ironic and dry humor.

This is the second time in the past couple of weeks that a visual project from West has leaked. Earlier this month, a never-before-seen mini-documentary made about West’s 2021 Donda album surfaced, which sees him working with icons like Rick Rubin and Playboi Carti. Just like A Little Inappropriate, though, the doc never earned an official release.

Check out West and HBO’s forgotten pilot, HERE.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images