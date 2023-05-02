NBA YoungBoy Becomes Youngest to Earn 100 Songs in Hot 100

In this week’s Billboard Hot 100, YoungBoy Never Broke Again saw his new song “Big Truck” land at No. 100 on the chart. Although this is usually a pedestrian feat for the 23-year-old, best known for his ravenous cult following, it ironically marked the 100th time a song of his earned a spot on the Hot 100. This makes him the youngest artist to ever accomplish this accolade.

Videos by American Songwriter

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for fans, though, considering the volume of output from YoungBoy over the years. Since 2016, he has put out 29 different solo or collaborative albums on digital streaming platforms. With non-stop releases like this, it’s no wonder why YoungBoy’s work has finally paid off.

Among the century of Hot 100 entries in his catalog, songs like “Bandit” with Juice WRLD, “WUSYANAME” with Tyler, The Creator, “Jump” with DaBaby, and “Bad Morning” have all peaked inside the Top 30. Although none of his songs have reached No. 1 on the chart, YB has had four separate projects land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His latest LP Don’t Try This At Home (April 21), containing a whopping 33 songs, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 this week, with the aforementioned intro for the album “Big Truck” landing in the Hot 100. Additionally, YoungBoy was able to connect with high-profile mainstream acts for feature verses on Don’t Try This At Home. Whether it be Nicki Minaj on “WTF” or Post Malone on “What You Say,” the album delivered its fair share of superstar appearances.

The honor of the youngest artist with 100 Hot 100 entries previously belonged to Lil Baby. But, four years younger than Baby was when he entered the club (27), YoungBoy is now the 13th artist of all time hit the 100 mark. Also included in this list are rappers like Drake (294), Lil Wayne (184), Kanye West (141), and Jay-Z (105).

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)