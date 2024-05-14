David Gilmour Announces First US Tour Dates in Eight Years

Pink Floyd’s famed singer/songwriter and guitarist David Gilmour is finally taking a trip to the United States! This is a huge deal for US fans, considering that Gilmour has not performed stateside since 2016. The artist will hit the Hollywood Bowl in LA and Madison Square Garden in NY for this trip, and no supporting acts have been announced.

The first stop on David Gilmour’s long-awaiting tour will be on September 27 in Rome, Italy at Circo Massimo. The final date of the tour will be November 5 in New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden.

If you want to sign up for early access to the US tour dates, you’ll need to sign up through Sony Music Fans ASAP before 1:00 pm PT (4:00 pm ET) today. After that, VIP package, Platinum, and artist presales will go live on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00 am local.

Public on-sale will start on Friday, May 17. Fans should probably expect the presale events to sell out most of the tickets. If that happens and you can’t sign up for the presale events, we recommend taking a look at what is available on Stubhub. You might even get super lucky and find tickets available for cheaper than face value. You’ve got nothing to lose!

Just as well, fans in Italy and the United Kingdom might have some luck finding last-minute tickets on Viagogo.

Tickets are going to sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to see David Gilmour live in the US! Who knows when he’ll be back again?

September 27 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

September 28 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

September 29 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

October 1 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

October 2 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

October 3 – Rome, IT – Circo Massimo

October 9 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 10 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 12 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 14 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 15 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

October 29 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl (NEW!)

October 30 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl (NEW!)

November 4 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden (NEW!)

November 5 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden (NEW!)

