Platinum-Selling Artist Bids Farewell to Music Career to “Evangelize the World” and Follow Jesus

Platinum-selling reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee is stepping away from music. He plans to use his status as a public figure to spread Christianity. After a recent concert, he announced that he was leaving to follow his faith.

Videos by American Songwriter

During his farewell concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee told the crowd what he planned to do with his retirement. “My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life,” he said according to a translation by USA Today. “I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” he continued.

Daddy Yankee went on to say that Jesus Christ filled a void that he had felt in his soul. As a result, he was proud to tell the crowd that he would now “live for” Jesus. He hopes to use his fame and fanbase to spread his religion worldwide. “To all the people who follow me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth, and the life. Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico.”

[RELATED: Daddy Yankee Retires, Plans Farewell Tour, Album ‘Legendaddy’]

Over the course of his career, Daddy Yankee achieved four RIAA Platinum-certified albums. Barrio Fino, El Cartel: The Big Boss, Legendaddy, and Talento de Barrio all went Platinum in the United States. El Cartel went triple Platinum.

Daddy Yankee Announced Retirement Last Year

Most fans weren’t surprised to learn that Daddy Yankee was stepping away from music. He announced his retirement in March 2022. However, he did not tell fans what he planned to do at the time.

He confirmed his retirement on social media. “This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line,” he said. “Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me. People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world,” he added.



Featured image by: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

