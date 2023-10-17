P!nk Postpones Duo of Dates on Ongoing Tour

P!nk has postponed two Washington dates on her ongoing Summer Carnival Tour. The renowned performer has cited “family medical issues” as the cause for the last-minute switch-up.

“Tacoma shows postponed: I am sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 will be postponed,” P!nk shared in a statement on Instagram. “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule.

“Family medical issues require our immediate attention,” the statement continued. “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

The Summer Carnival Tour supports P!nk’s latest release, Trustfall. The trek is just about wrapped up. The Tacoma shows made up two of the five shows left on the tour. There is no word on whether or not the remaining dates in Vancouver or Denver will be rescheduled. Find her remaining tour dates, HERE.

P!nk recently had to clear up some rumors about her use of flags on the tour, after some fans were accusing her of touting support for Israel amid their ongoing war with Hamas.

“I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag,” she shared on social media. “That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.”

Trustfall was a heavily collaborative project for P!nk. The singer tapped a number of big names for the album, including The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton, and First Aid Kit. Even with her collaborations, P!nk has said this album is a deeply personal one for her.

“I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she explained. “I just started making music and speaking in melody, and it came together. … My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)