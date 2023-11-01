P!NK World Tour 2023: How to Get Tickets to Upcoming Dates

P!NK is going on yet another world tour, her ninth to date, to play her new “Trustfall” album for fans across the globe. She’ll be stopping by Australia, Canada, the US, New Zealand, and Australia again for the Trustfall Tour, giving fans plenty of chances to see her before her shows sell out!

P!NK’s Trustfall Tour comes right after her Summer Carnival Tour where she played some of her most famous hits, including “Get This Party Started”, “No Ordinary Love”, and “Cover Me in Sunshine”.

She’s bringing some great supporting acts with her as well, from GROUPLOVE to KidCutUp to legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

If you want to see P!NK’s ninth tour, tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Tickets to international dates are available through Viagogo.

Her previous Summer Carnival Tour set records across the globe. In England, she was the first female to headline Villa Park, a football stadium with over 40,000 seats. She also holds the record for the most attendants over a two-day period at legendary Fenway Park in Boston, home of the Red Sox.

P!NK is more than used to selling out her shows — if you want to see her perform live, we suggest getting your tickets now!

11/1 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

11/2 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

11/4 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

11/5 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

11/7 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/8 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

11/11 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

11/12 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

11/14 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

11/15 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

11/18 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

11/19 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

11/26 – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field

02/24 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium

02/10 – Sydney, Australia – Allianz Stadium

02/13 – Newcastle, Australia – McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle International Sports Center)

02/16 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

02/17 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

02/20 – Carrara, Australia – Metricon Stadium

02/23 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands

02/24 – Docklands, Australia – Etihad Stadium Docklands

02/27 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Oval

03/01 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium

03/02 – Burswood, Australia – Optus Stadium

03/05 – Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium

03/08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

03/09 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

03/12 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands

03/13 – Docklands, New Zealand – Etihad Stadium Docklands

03/16 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

03/19 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

03/22 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium

03/23 – Townsville, Australia – Queensland Country Bank Stadium

FAQs

When do tickets for the P!NK Trustfall tour go on sale?

Tickets for P!NK’s ninth world tour, titled after her most recent album “Trustfall”, are currently on sale now!

Where can I purchase official tickets to P!NK’s Trustfall tour?

You can get official tickets to P!NK’s Trustfall tour for both 2023 and 2024 dates through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P!NK 2023-24 tour?

No, there are no presale codes or early access opportunities for the Trustfall tour because tickets are already on sale. You can find them here.

How much do P!NK Trustfall tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Prices range for the Trustfall tour depending on which venue you’re going to and where you’re choosing to sit. The closer you get to the stage, the more expensive the ticket, usually.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, currently StubHub will sell you a maximum of 9 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets tend to come with custom tour merch, front-row seats, free food and drinks, and possibly an opportunity to meet the band.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the P!NK Trustfall tour?

Yes, there are a few ways to get meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the P!NK Trustfall tour. You can purchase VIP tickets that include these perks, or you can enter to win a meet-and-greet or backstage pass through social media contests or radio giveaways.

Is there an age restriction for the P!NK Trustfall tour concert?

Check with your local venue to see age requirements, rules, and regulations surrounding the Trustfall tour.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the P!NK Trustfall 2023-24 tour?

While you can bring a personal recording device like a phone, you may not bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag to the Trustfall tour.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, P!NK merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the P!NK Trustfall tour?

Yes, P!NK is bringing a wide range of supporting and opening acts, including GROUPLOVE, KIdCutUp, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams or counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, which you can find here.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images