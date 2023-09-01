Urgent Family Matter forces Blink-182 to Postpone Tour Dates

Due to an “urgent family matter,” Travis Barker has flown back to the U.S. amid Blink-182’s European Tour. The band has been forced to postpone a slew of shows in Scotland and Ireland.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band wrote on Twitter. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The shows affected include a two-night stand in Glasgow on September 1 and 2, a show in Belfast on September 4, and a show in Dublin on September 5. The band hasn’t announced rescheduled dates for those shows as of yet.

The band also didn’t provide any information as to the specifics of Barker’s situation, however, the drummer did post photos of a prayer room a few hours prior to the postponement. See Barker’s Instagram story, below.

Blink-182’s current tour marks a return of the band’s classic lineup, including Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Barker. Kicking off back in March, the tour has already proven to be the highest-grossing trek of their career.

While on the road, the band has been teasing a new project. Barker previously promised they would be done with a new album before their tour ended.

Leading up to the impending album, the trio has shared one of their biggest hits since 2004, “Edging.” The track spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart, marking their longest-running No. 1. The track surpassed “All The Small Things,” which previously held their record for longest-charting No. 1.

Their tour will pick back up on September 8 in Antwerp, Belgium. The band will return to the U.S. in October. Find their remaining tour dates, HERE.

