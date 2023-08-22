Nessa Barrett Announces North American Headline Tour for ‘hell is teenage girl’ EP

Pop sensation Nessa Barrett is set to embark on her largest North American headline tour to date, supported by MAY-A
The tour is set to kick off on October 6 in Austin, Texas, coinciding with the Austin City Limits Festival. Barrett will then make stops in several cities, including a two-night stint at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California before wrapping on November 16 in Portland, Oregon at the Crystal Ballroom.
The tour marks Barrett’s first live venture in support of her celebrated new EP, hell is teenage girl, which showcases her signature style.
Barrett is offering a limited-edition tour shirt for pre-order on her official website. Those who pre-order the shirt within the next 24 hours will gain exclusive access to a ticket presale scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 at 12 pm local time. The general on-sale of tickets is set to begin on Friday, August 25 at 12 pm local time.
Check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
10/6 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
10/9 Orlando, FL House of Blues
10/12 Fort Worth, TX Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
10/13 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
10/14 Austin, TX Emo’s
10/16 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10/18 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
10/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/20 Wallingford, CT The Dome
10/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
10/24 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
10/27 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
10/28 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion
10/29 Columbus, OH Kemba Live
10/31 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
11/1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
11/3 Fort Collins, CO The Aggie
11/4 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre
11/7 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
11/8 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park
11/10 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
11/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
11/13 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
11/15 Seattle WA Showbox SODO
11/16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Photo by Andrew Donoho / Warner Records