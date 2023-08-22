Nessa Barrett Announces North American Headline Tour for ‘hell is teenage girl’ EP

Pop sensation Nessa Barrett is set to embark on her largest North American headline tour to date, supported by MAY-A

The tour is set to kick off on October 6 in Austin, Texas, coinciding with the Austin City Limits Festival. Barrett will then make stops in several cities, including a two-night stint at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California before wrapping on November 16 in Portland, Oregon at the Crystal Ballroom.

The tour marks Barrett’s first live venture in support of her celebrated new EP, hell is teenage girl, which showcases her signature style.

Barrett is offering a limited-edition tour shirt for pre-order on her official website. Those who pre-order the shirt within the next 24 hours will gain exclusive access to a ticket presale scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 at 12 pm local time. The general on-sale of tickets is set to begin on Friday, August 25 at 12 pm local time.

Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

10/6 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

10/9 Orlando, FL House of Blues

10/12 Fort Worth, TX Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

10/13 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

10/14 Austin, TX Emo’s

10/16 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/18 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

10/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/20 Wallingford, CT The Dome

10/23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10/24 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

10/27 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

10/28 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion

10/29 Columbus, OH Kemba Live

10/31 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

11/1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

11/3 Fort Collins, CO The Aggie

11/4 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

11/7 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

11/8 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

11/10 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

11/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

11/13 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

11/15 Seattle WA Showbox SODO

11/16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Photo by Andrew Donoho / Warner Records