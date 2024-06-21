Post Malone Announces One-Night-Only Show in Nashville, Will Debut Songs from New Country Album

Post Malone has announced a special one-night-only show to showcase the work on his new album, F-1 Trillion. On July 16, one month before the album drops, Post will head to Nashville and share new songs with fans. Because the show is in partnership with Bud Light, it is only for fans 21 and older.

“Bud Light has rocked with me for a while now, and I really can’t thank them enough for all the love and support they’ve shown through the years,” Post Malone said in a recent statement. “July 16th is going to be a kick ass night and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on with everybody.”

For fans looking to enter the ticket ballot, simply direct message Bud Light on Instagram or Facebook and express your interest in attending the show. Bud Light representatives will direct you on securing a ticket from there. You can also comment #EasyWishes and #Contest on the accompanying posts on social media and be entered to win tickets.

“Post Malone is the hottest artist in the world and a loyal Bud Light partner and true fan of the brand,” said Todd Allen, senior vice president of Bud Light marketing. “Bud Light has been so lucky to have a front row seat to his remarkable career over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this new era with him.”

Allen continued, “Bud Light is bringing the best of country music to fans all summer long and ‘A Night in Nashville’ is the epitome of a true once-in-a-lifetime country experience we know fans will never forget.”

Post Malone Officially Releases “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton

In other F-1 Trillion news, Post Malone and Blake Shelton officially released their collaboration, “Pour Me a Drink” today, June 21. The rousing country tune laments everything going wrong in life, which can be remedied with the simple request “somebody pour me a drink.”

Post and Shelton’s vocals meld well on the song, with Post’s youthful energy matched by Shelton’s years in country music. The two previously debuted the song at CMA Fest, where they surprised guests at Spotify House and then performed at Nissan Stadium later in the evening. Fans went wild for “Pour Me a Drink,” starting when Post and Shelton were teasing the collaboration on social media.

Overall, it’s a good contemporary country song, which works for Post Malone’s tentative second step into the genre. His first step was, of course, “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, and he’s been safely navigating the country world with some help from seasoned genre veterans since then. Where will he go from here? A Night in Nashville will certainly answer that question.

