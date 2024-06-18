Watch Post Malone and Lainey Wilson Sing “I Had Some Help” at the Bluebird Cafe

Post Malone jumped into country music with both feet during the CMA Awards in November. Since then, he has been sharing massive stages with some of the biggest names in the genre. During CMA Fest, he proved that he’s also comfortable in smaller venues when he performed at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. Last night (June 18) he made his debut appearance at the Bluebird Café, a small venue with a storied history.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the last 42 years, the Bluebird Café has become famous for its songwriter sessions. It’s not unusual to see some of Music City’s biggest songwriters on the venue’s small stage sharing acoustic versions of big hits. Last night was no different. Post Malone joined Ashley Gorley, Lainey Wilson, and ERNEST for a songwriters’ round at the storied venue.

[RELATED: Post Malone Releases “I Had Some Help” Featuring Morgan Wallen from His Upcoming Debut Country Album]

The significance of the moment wasn’t lost on Malone or Wilson. “I dreamed about playing the Bluebird, and there’s such an energy in this room,” Wilson said, per Billboard. Then, she told Posty, “I’m so glad you’re getting to play this place.”

Gorley, who has co-penned several chart-topping hits for a variety of artists showcased some of those hits during the occasion. Wilson and Malone played acoustic versions of their hits. One of the highlights of the evening, though, was watching the two artists sing Malone’s latest hit “I Had Some Help.” Watch the magic moment unfold below.

Post Malone Struck Gold with “I Had Some Help”

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen hit the top of the country charts with “I Had Some Help.” It has dominated the survey for five weeks now.

Malone and Wallen co-wrote the song with Hoskins, Louis Bell, and Ryan Vojtesak. The superstar turned country singer released it as the lead single from his debut country album which will likely drop later this year.

The acoustic version of the song above takes the chart-topper to a new level. Taking away the production elements showed how strong the song was on its own. At the same time, the addition of Wilson’s voice to the mix gave the song a boost many listeners didn’t know they wanted.

Featured Image by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic