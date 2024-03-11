Post Malone Commemorates Toby Keith With Rousing Rendition of “As Good as I Once Was”

Toby Keith may be gone, but his classic songs are in good hands. While no one will ever replace the sometimes sarcastic, sometimes furious baritone of Keith, Post Malone gives it his best shot.

Videos by American Songwriter

The musician performed a rendition of “As Good as I Once Was” at the American Rodeo. Post Malone appeared to be having a great time on stage, and it’s easy to see that his energy is infectious. Still, the musician also took a moment during the song to commemorate Toby Keith

Raising a red solo cup, a staple of Keith’s persona, he poured out the liquid to memorialize Keith. He then took a swig as well. Fans online praised Post Malone for continuing to bring something new to the table. They pointed out that Post Malone has defied expectations with his career so far.

One person wrote, “Post Malone is a very rare person to be able to fit naturally into so many styles and genres of music.”

Another commented, “I want an album where Post sings every country song ever made.” Yet another commented, “I think people forget post grew up in Dallas TEXAS lol, he’s got country in em, we all do.”

Post Malone Talks Country Album

Speaking of country albums, Post Malone has played coy on when he will drop a full country album. He previously wrote, “I think I’ll do it whenever the time is right in the studio. And I’m just vibing, f–king around. I think it’ll be a fun time [and] I just like creating stuff and making everything.”

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Post Malone said he could drop a country album whenever the mood strikes him. “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube. I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”

He continued, “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f–king country album.”

For now, fans will have to attend to the singer spitting Toby Keith covers.

[Photo via X]