3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ 16-Year-Old Phenom Serenity Arce

16-year-old Serenity Arce is making a triumphant return to The Voice tonight (March 11) after previously auditioning on season 21. In a pre-released segment, her audition earned a four chair turn and an all-out war among the coaches. However, fans will have to wait until tonight’s episode to see who she chooses.

Meanwhile, here are three fast facts about the phenomenal young performer while we wait to see her ultimate decision. First and foremost, her last name is pronounced “Are-Cee,” for those who are having trouble.

Serenity Arce Previously Auditioned for Season 21 of The Voice

When she was just 14, the Jupiter, Florida native auditioned for the season 21 coaches—John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande. During the show, she shared that she wanted to work with Ariana Grande and was hoping she turned. However, she didn’t receive a chair turn that time. Grande left her with some words of wisdom and encouraged her to explore her talent through theater.

“That is the safest space to grow as a vocalist,” said Grande. “Your tone is so cool, you have so many unique colors to your voice and I think you’re going to be so phenomenal.” She also added that she felt Serenity could be a big star. “I do think if she comes again, she will be able to go all the way,” she said.

Additionally, Blake Shelton had some advice for her. “All you need is like a year,” he said. “So stay at it then come back and see us or forget us coaches, go and get yourself a record deal and we’ll hear you on the radio.”

Serenity Has Been Singing Since She was Seven

Serenity has shared her inspiration for singing and how she got her start previously on The Voice. During her 2021 audition, she revealed that when she was seven years old, she was offered a singing class at the dance studio she was studying at. “I’ve been singing ever since,” she told the show.

She is Also a Dancer

Serenity has been a dancer since she was a child, performing with various dance troupes in her hometown. She has also traveled to Los Angeles to perform with The Hoodlum Crew as part of the 2022 World of Dance competition. She posted on social media about the event at the time, sharing that her troupe placed 9th in the U.S. and 14th in the world. She often posts videos of her dancing prowess on social media.

Tune in to The Voice tonight (March 11) at 8 pm Eastern on NBC to see who Serenity picks as her coach.

