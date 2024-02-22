Toby Keith Hits New Career Milestone After Death as Country Legend’s Legacy Lives On

The late great Toby Keith just had his biggest song sales week ever. He may have passed, but fans haven’t forgotten the singer. His legacy continues to reach new listeners.

Videos by American Songwriter

On the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, Keith’s music reached new heights. “Don’t Let the Old Man In” became the best-selling song for last week. In total, it sold 27,000 units, according to Forbes. The song also placed No. 2 on the all-genre chart. It likely would have reached No. 1 if not for Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which garnered new attention thanks to a 2024 GRAMMYs performance with Luke Combs.

Several other songs also placed on the Digital Song Sales chart as well. For instance, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)” charted at No. 7 and No. 8. A little further down the chart was “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “As Good as I Once Was,” “American Soldier,” “I Love This Bar,” and “Beer for My Horses.”

After Keith’s death, his album 35 Biggest Hits reached No. 1 on the charts as well. It’s clear that fans miss the singer, who passed away following a battle with stomach cancer. Keith leaves behind a decades-long career.

Toby Keith Legacy Lives On

“Just seeing how enormous the career I amassed over 30 years when they show the video,” he said at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. “You know where you were when you wrote all those songs, you hear those numbers and you’re just like, you looked up one day and all of a sudden 30 years went by.”

Keith and his wife were together nearly 40 years. He leaves behind three children. Speaking with the Palm Beach Post, the singer thanked his family for always sticking with him for the ups and downs of his career.

“You just have to have the right people in the right situation. If you’ve been together for a long time and then you go on the road, I think that makes it harder. When we met, I was already busting my hump.Working in the oil fields. So I was gone three or four days a week anyway. Then I switched to music and I was gone four or five nights at a time. There are a lot of sacrifices and I’m sure she felt them. If you can stay together through that, when the good times come, it’s so rewarding.”