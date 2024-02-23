Watch Post Malone Sing Joyful Tribute to Toby Keith—”Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)”

Post Malone is paying tribute to the late Toby Keith. The musician appeared with ERNEST singing the Keith classic “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American).”

Videos by American Songwriter

The song was a popular one among fans. Keith wrote and regularly performed the tune following the 9/11 attacks, encouraging patriotism among listeners. Now, Post Malone is using the song to remember the artist, who passed away following a three-year battle with stomach cancer.

Watch Post Malone and Ernest sing along below.

Post Malone Met Toby Keith

Post Malone actually got the chance to meet Keith a few years ago. Before he exploded into stardom, he met Keith while on tour. It happened to be Keith’s birthday. The two ended up hanging out, along with George Birge and Eric Paslay following a show.

They stayed up late playing country music to four in the morning. Post Malone played Merle Haggard and Randy Travis among others. Many fans wonder when Post Malone will finally drop his country album.

He wrote, “I think I’ll do it whenever the time is right in the studio, and I’m just vibing, f–king around. I think it’ll be a fun time [and] I just like creating stuff and making everything.”

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Post Malone said that his country album could come at any time. “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube. I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”

He continued, “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f–king country album.”

Previously, he’s covered several country songs including “I’m Gonna Miss Her” by Brad Paisley. The singer also recently teased a new country song featuring Luke Combs. While he’s mostly known for hip hop, Post Malone isn’t boxing himself in. That’s something Keith would probably be proud of.