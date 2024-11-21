Post Malone Delivers CMA Awards Tribute Performance to His 2-Year-Old Daughter, and as a Dad I Can’t Help But Get Emotional

Having already found his footing in the music industry, in August, Post Malone decided to explore country music when he released his debut country album F-1 Trillion. With more and more artists stepping foot in country music, the singer welcomed numerous stars to collaborate with him on the album. Some of the names included Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and even Tim McGraw. While looking to take home a CMA Award, Malone spent a great deal of time on the stage as he performed not once but twice.

Kicking off the 2024 CMA Awards, Malone took the stage with Chris Stapleton to perform their duet of “California Sober.” Setting the standard for the night, the following performances continued to showcase the amazing talent within country music. And once again making his way to the stage, Malone produced a dazzling performance of his heartfelt song “Yours.”

Featured on his F-1 Trillion album, the song surrounding Malone’s thoughts about his daughter getting married in the future. For any father who has a daughter, they know the feeling of watching their child get married. Using those feelings and emotions, Malone’s song eventually landed on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Post Malone Nominated For “I Had Some Help”

As for his performance at the CMT Awards, fans offered their thoughts on the song, writing, “As a single father with full custody of two beautiful daughters (3) and (5). This song really made me feel something for the first time in a long time. Love this new era of posty. Been here for all of it and can’t wait to see where it will continue to go.” Another fan insisted, “Post Malone is the best cross over to country ever.”

Just last month, Malone sat down with Esquire to discuss his entrance into country music. When wanting to create F-1 Trillion, the singer found himself in the company of some big names in the genre. Sharing what it was like, he said, “I met Tim McGraw. I got to hang out with Miranda [Lambert]. Blake [Shelton] is a trip. And you know, just writing with Morgan and HARDY and Luke [Combs], those are the boys. I’ll get to write with Dean Dillon.”

Besides his love for country music, Malone hoped to add another award to his list of accomplishments as his song “I Had Some Help”, featuring Morgan Wallen, was nominated for Single Of The Year.

