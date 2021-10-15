RHCP Reportedly “Almost Done” with New Album

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, said the California-born rock band is “almost done” recording its newest (as of yet unnamed) album, which will also feature longtime (and returning) guitar player, John Frusciante.

The new album will be Frusciante’s first with the famed group since the 2006 album, Stadium Arcadium.

According to Smith, the RHCP members are “getting along great” and are “really listening to each other in a new way.”

He added: “All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at that time. You can’t really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you’re starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.”

Frusciante rejoined the band in 2019, replacing multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer. And in the Rolling Stone piece, Smith said, “John’s been back for a while now, so it feels completely natural. He’s so into it. He’s working so hard. We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings.

“John hasn’t been in our group in ten years. That’s a long time. So, of course, it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together,” Smith continued. “It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there.”

Earlier this year, the Peppers—and fans all over the world—celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band’s influential album Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik.

Later, the band announced a giant tour with special guests like Thundercat and The Strokes.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars