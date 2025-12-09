Post Malone Takes Nasty Fall Down Stairs During Concert in India

Post Malone took a spill during his most recent show. During a Dec. 8 concert in Guwahati, India, Posty was walking down the stage steps to greet fans while singing “Sunflower.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Post proceeded to slip, which caused him to slide down several steps on his butt.

With the help of some security guards who were standing nearby, Posty quickly jumped up and appeared to walk away unscathed.

Even more impressive? Posty, who was holding a red solo cup at the time of the fall, didn’t seem to spill a drop of his drink during the incident.

TMZ published fan video from the show, which caught the whole fall on camera.

Ouch. Post Malone takes a dramatic tumble mid-show in India. https://t.co/vWB1QdAzGe pic.twitter.com/4HLT7Nn0ak — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2025

This wasn’t Posty’s first onstage fall. He previously took tumbles during shows in St. Louis and Glendale; he bruised his ribs in the former incident and walked away unscathed from the latter one.

Post Malone’s 2026 Plans

Post is gearing up for a big year in 2026. The singer has been tapped to headline Bud Light’s concert Super Bowl weekend.

Next summer, he’ll be busy on the festival circuit. He’s set to play at Tortuga Music Festival, Stagecoach, Gulf Coast Jam, Carolina Country Music Festival, Barefoot Music Festival, Summerfest, and YQM Country Fest.

Earlier this year, Posty revealed that he’ll also resume his Big Ass Stadium tour with Jelly Roll in 2026.

“Whenever you book a tour like this, you think about who’s gonna come on stage and sing every night with you,” Post told a San Francisco crowd. “Ladies and gentleman, the label sent me a long, long, long list of names.”

“I knew in the bottom of my heart there was only one mother f**ker I want to go out and do this with,” he continued. “And I learned as of a couple of days ago that we get to go out and do this s**t next f**king summer too, ladies and gentlemen.”

Posty added of Jelly Roll, “There’s only one mother f**ker I would ever want to take on my first stadium tour. Not only is this man one of most talented mother f**kers I’ve had the opportunity of knowing, not only one of the kindest mother f**kers I’ve ever had the opportunity of knowing, and the most generous, and the wisest. Ladies and gentlemen, he’s just a great f**king man. I can’t even put it into words any further than that.”

Post and Jelly have yet to announce their 2026 tour dates.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images