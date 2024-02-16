Vampire Weekend Announces Huge North American Tour in 2024, Plus New Music

American rock outfit Vampire Weekend surprised fans this week with the first singles from their much-anticipated studio album, Only God Was Above Us. The album is slated for release on April 5, but the singles “Gen-X Cops” and “Capricorn” just went live yesterday.

Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images

Only God Was Above Us Tour: Details

Along with the songs, Vampire Weekend has also announced a massive tour of North America to promote the album. Supporting acts include La Lom, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Princess, Ra Ra Riot, Cults, The Brothers Macklovitch, Turnstiles, and Mark Ronson.

The Only God Was Above Us Tour will start on April 8 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Amphitheater, which has already sold out. The tour is expected to close on October 17, again in Austin Texas at the Mood Amphitheater, pending any additional tour date additions.

The band has been pretty busy promoting the upcoming album and tour via Instagram, but they have also been mysteriously mum about the album and tour’s details. The only bit of info we could find was in a press release for the album which noted that frontman Ezra Koenig described the album as “inspired and haunted by 20th-century New York” and that it was co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid.

How to Get Your Tickets

Getting tickets to this tour might be a little rough since fans are definitely going to be scrambling to get in on the presale events. Ticketmaster is the main ticketing platform for this tour, and the platform’s presale event will start on February 20 at 10:00 am CST. There are also some additional presale events available, and you can get the deets on those through Vampire Weekend’s website. You can also get your early access code for the presale event through the band’s website.

If you miss the presale event by the time tickets go on sale on February 23 at 10:00 am local time, we recommend using StubHub to get your tickets. StubHub is a solid third-party ticketing platform that makes scoring seats easy, and all tickets on the platform are protected by the FanProtect Program.

About Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend was formed back in 2006 in New York City by Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij (who has since left the band), Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson. They quickly rose to fame after the debut of their eponymous album in 2008 with hits like “A-Punk” and “Oxford Comma”. The band’s most recent album was Father of the Bride, which was released half a decade ago in 2019. Fans have been anxiously anticipating new music from the indie rock outfit, and it looks like they’ll get that and a massive tour as well!

This tour will sell out fast, and some of the early tour dates have already sold out or are coming close to selling out. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!

Monday, April 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater [Sold Out]

Saturday, April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Friday, May 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party*

Thursday, May 30 – Barcelona, Espana – Primavera Sound*

Thursday, June 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Friday, June 7 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, June 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Monday, June 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wednesday, June 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, June 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

Sunday, June 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

Tuesday, June 18 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

Wednesday, June 19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thursday, June 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, June 22 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sunday, June 23 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Friday, July 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, July 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tuesday, July 23 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

Thursday, July 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Friday, July 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, July 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tuesday, July 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Thursday, August 1 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Saturday, August 3 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland

Thursday, September 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Friday, September 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Saturday, September 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, September 23 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, September 25 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Friday, September 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Monday, September 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 2 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Saturday, October 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, October 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, October 8 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Wednesday, October 9 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Friday, October 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, October 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sunday, October 13 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Tuesday, October 15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

