Prince Estate Set Up Immersive Exhibit in Chicago

The Prince Estate has set up an interactive exhibit spanning the artist’s career, which will debut in Chicago on June 9.

Prince: The Immersive Experience will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince. The exhibit features 10 multi-dimensional rooms modeled after aspects of Prince’s life and music, including a walk-in recreation of the Purple Rain cover art, a working reconstruction of his Paisley Park’s Studio A in Minneapolis, and an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince’s lighting designer Roy Bennett.

The space will also feature pieces from Prince’s wardrobe, instruments, photos and allow visitors to “experience Prince’s life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way,” according to a release.

In partnership with Superfly and the Prince Estate, the exhibit will run through Oct. 9, and it is unknown whether the exhibition will tour the U.S. or go international.

Prince’s estate recently cleared Jack White’s Third Man Records to release Prince’s shelved 1986 album, Camille and on April 1 Alamo Drafthouse will screen a 4K restoration of Sign o’ the Times in theaters nationwide.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life,” said Kerry Black, co-founder of Superfly in a statement. “I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before.”

