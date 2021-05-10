Zac Brown Band Announces 2021 Run ‘The Comeback Tour’

Grammy Award-winning country-rock outfit, Zac Brown Band announces their long-anticipated return to live concert performances with The Comeback Tour 2021.

The band of eight celebrated musicians—Zac Brown (lead vocals, guitar), Jimmy De Martini (fiddle, vocals), John Driskell Hopkins (bass guitar, guitar, baritone guitar, banjo, ukulele, upright bass, vocals), Coy Bowles (guitar, keyboards), Chris Fryar (drums), Clay Cook (guitar, keyboards, mandolin, steel guitar, vocals), Matt Mangano (bass guitar), and Daniel de los Reyes (percussion)—has headlined seven North American Tours to-date, defining themselves as one of the most dynamic live performers of their time. The Comeback Tour is a promising next chapter for one of the most successful and consistent touring bands of the last decade.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”

After 14 months at home, the multi-platinum group of road warriors plans to re-instate themselves at some of the most iconic venue spaces across the United States. Their 11 week run kicks off August 5 in Homdel, New Jersey— just a few stops before Boston’s Fenway Park where they hold the record for the most consecutive sold-out shows.

Zac Brown Band will venture as far west as Denver with a two-night run at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater before heading south to Florida and North Carolina. They will host a suited finale at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena on October 17.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. EST. The Zamily Fan Club Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 11 at 12 p.m. EST. All dates, cities, and venues below are subject to change. See tickets or more information here.

ZAC BROWN BAND “THE COMEBACK TOUR” 2021 DATES:

Thu Aug 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

Fri Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sun Aug 08 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

Thu Aug 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^*

Fri Aug 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Sat Aug 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri Aug 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sat Aug 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sun Aug 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Thu Sep 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Fri Sep 03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sun Sep 05 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center+

Fri Sep 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest^++ (On-sale 10am local time)

Fri Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^+

Sat Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^+

Thu Sep 30 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Sun Oct 03 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Fri Oct 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place**

Sat Oct 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Sun Oct 10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Fri Oct 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**

Sat Oct 16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion**

Sun Oct 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**

^ not a Live Nation date

Special Guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft

** Special Guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft

Special Guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft

++ Special Guest Gabby Barrett