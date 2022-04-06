Pusha T & Jay-Z’s New Song “Neck & Wrist” Flexes the Luxurious Life, Produced by Pharrell

For the first time since their 2016 collaboration “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” Pusha T and Jay-Z have a new song together. The duo dropped the song “Neck and Wrist” on April 5.

The new track was produced by Pharrell Williams and features his trademark heavy drum beats. The lyrics of the song boast about the finer things in life and what money can buy for your “Neck & Wrist.”

First in the Beach with a million-dollar auto / Bring the cameraman, we can shoot our own Narcos / 812 matte black, lookin’ like charcoal / I promise you the floor plan’s nothin’ like the model, Pusha T raps in the chorus. Pharrell then adds: Neck and wrist don’t lie / Neck and wrist don’t lie.

Pusha T also teased Jay-Z’s lyrics before the release on social media, writing, “‘We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…’ – Hov.”

“Neck & Wrist” dropped ahead of Pusha T’s forthcoming album along with tracks “Diet Coke” and “Hear Me Clearly.” In an interview with Complex, Pusha T talked about his upcoming record. “I really want to get this album out. I want people to love it. Then I want to get onto the next because I’m on my next shit already,” he said.

Listen to “Neck & Wrist” by Pusha T, Jay-Z, and Pharrell Williams below.

