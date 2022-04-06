Harry Styles’s New Single “As It Was” Breaks Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Day

Harry Styles’s new single, “As It Was,” broke Spotify’s record for the most-streamed song in one day. The first from his upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, the song was released April 2 and beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license” for the title.

The ’80s-reminiscent track is the first single the artist has released since 2019. Riddled with synth, the upbeat track is a signature happy-sad song.

In this world,

It’s just us,

You know it’s not the same as it was,

In this world,

It’s just us, You know it’s not the same as it was,

As it was,

As it was,

You know it’s not the same

Spotify confirmed “As It Was” as the most-streamed song in the U.S.

According to Billboard, “As It Was” reached 8.3 million streams in a day, beating out the 8 million for “driver’s license.” The song reached 21.6 million streams worldwide, making it the most-streamed song globally on Spotify in 2022 so far.

Additionally, the artist released an accompanying music video, directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, for the dance-pop track. The video features Harry Styles in a red sequined leotard dancing intimately on a spinning platform with a woman in a matching blue leotard. Director Muino shared that shooting Styles, while one of the happiest days of his life, also brought with it a traumatic memory.

“Shooting [Styles] was bittersweet, as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded, so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting,” Muino said in a statement. “Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video, and you can see it onscreen.”

With over 40 million views since its release, the video currently takes the top spot on YouTube’s Trending Videos section.

