R. Kelly Denies Releasing ‘I Admit It’ LP from Prison, Legal Team Cites Suspects

Earlier this month it was reported that disgraced singer R. Kelly had released a new album from prison titled I Admit It.

The album hit streaming services and was removed shortly after by a few of them, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Now, Kelly and his legal say that the singer didn’t drop the album from jail. Rather, they say, it was leaked without him knowing. And the legal team is zeroing in on a few suspects.

The news outlet TMZ reports that they’ve obtained audio from Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, which was recorded on Friday (December 9). In it, Kelly says he didn’t release any new music—especially music with the title, “I Admit It,” as he’s currently appealing his latest conviction.

Kelly also says the recordings on the songs may not even be him or his voice. “I hope people recognized my voice and know that,” he says in the recording.

Sony Music, Kelly’s label, has denied any connection to the recording or releasing of the music to the streamers. The songs were uploaded by Ingrooves, a distributor owned by Universal Music Group, not connected to Sony.

TMZ also reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has said Kelly didn’t make any songs using equipment in prison.

Currently, Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence for sex crimes after being convicted by two Federal juries. He’s awaiting sentencing for the second case in February. (Read more about Kelly’s trial and his multi-decade-long sentence HERE.)

Bonjean also told TMZ that the singer has been dealing with a number of issues related to his music, including the theft of studio equipment, computers, and masters after his 2019 arrest. She says there have been problems with his calls and emails being stolen from jail, too.

The leaked record includes tracks titled, “I Found Love,” “Good Ole Days” and “Freaky Sensation.” However, the album’s final three songs comprise one big work. The three-part music section is called, “I Admit It (I Did It).”

