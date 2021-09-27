Garth Brooks Touts “Vaccinated or Negative Test” Dive Bar Tour

Former American Songwriter cover star and current country music mega-star, Garth Brooks, spoke candidly on his “Inside Studio G” Facebook Live show last week about cancelling his recent stadium tour and instead, playing a string of dive bars because of serious concerns about COVID-19.

Watch the 25-minute episode here.

“The dive bars are vaccinated, that’s how you get to do it,” Brooks said on his Facebook Live show. “So, the great thing about this is, [the fans are] vaccinated or they have to show a 3-day negative in-advance test.”

Brooks added that any stadium tour for him is out of the question for the remainder of 2021. This, from the musician and performer who made them famous in the ‘90s with giant crowds and stage productions.

Brooks has refunded over 350,000 tickets for the tour already.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans but for our band, the crew, and the hard-working staff in these stadiums,” the star said. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Brooks also posted about the show on Twitter, inviting fans to check it out: